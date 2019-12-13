Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington pastor remained jailed Friday after being arrested days earlier and charged with possession of child pornography.
Police arrested Brett Monroe at his home in southwest Arlington on December 11. Officials say his arrest was part of a coordinated effort by Arlington police and the Department of Homeland Security.
Because the arrest involves a coordinated effort with a federal agency and deals with child porn, officials are able to give few details on the case.
According to Monroe’s LinkedIn profile and an older version of a church webpage, he was on staff at Heritage Baptist Church in Arlington. All references to the 38-year-old on the church webpage have since been removed.
Monroe is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on $15,000 bond.
