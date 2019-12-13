Comments
BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Prosecutors say a man imprisoned in Texas for terrorism has been convicted of trying to recruit fellow prisoners to join the Islamic State group and plan attacks in the United States.
A jury found 45-year-old Mohamed Ibrahim Ahmed guilty of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and making a false statement to the FBI.
The Friday decision follows a seven-day trial during which Ahmed represented himself.
In 2013, a federal judge in New York sentenced Ahmed to more than nine years in prison after the Eritrea-born man pleaded guilty to conspiring to support terrorism.
