By Ken Foote
(CBS 11) – We have written about The Sonics, a garage rock band from Tacoma, Washington, before.

They have been around for nearly 50 years.

It is currently a rock quintet but can claim 18 former band members as well.

They have recorded and released Christmas songs over the years with that garage/underground rock sound and today’s holiday song is simply called, “Santa Claus.”

It sounds a little like the song “Farmer John” by The Premiers, released in 1964.

You can hear this song on SIRIUS XM 21 Little Steven’s Underground Garage!

