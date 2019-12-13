Comments
(CBS 11) – We have written about The Sonics, a garage rock band from Tacoma, Washington, before.
They have been around for nearly 50 years.
It is currently a rock quintet but can claim 18 former band members as well.
They have recorded and released Christmas songs over the years with that garage/underground rock sound and today’s holiday song is simply called, “Santa Claus.”
It sounds a little like the song “Farmer John” by The Premiers, released in 1964.
You can hear this song on SIRIUS XM 21 Little Steven’s Underground Garage!
