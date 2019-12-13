



– Drivers parking in Fort Worth’s busy West Seventh district Friday, were feeding the parking meter like nothing had changed.

Because it hadn’t.

The promised return of two hours of free parking Friday, was delayed at least until Sunday, due to a state requirement for city ordinances that involve fees or penalties.

Though the rate change was widely publicized, and a report was still posted on the city website late Friday, the transportation department recommended drivers follow the rates on parking meters until further notice, rather than risk a ticket.

The change to rates had been requested by businesses in the district, who reported customer visits had dropped since paid parking was added in 2018.

The resolution passed by the city council Tuesday, stated the rates would go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on December 13.

State code however, requires ordinances with a penalty or fee to be published for two days in the local newspaper.

A city spokesman said the new ordinance did run in the Fort Worth Star Telegram Wednesday and Thursday, but changes were made requiring it to be run again Friday and Saturday.

One business owner expressed frustration after learning about the delay Friday.

He said he had sent an email to more than 3,000 customers this week, telling them about the change that didn’t end up happening.