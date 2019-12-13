DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) police officer is recovering this morning after a suspected drunk driver slammed into the officer’s squad car.
The crash happened 2:30 a.m. on Harry Hines Boulevard, near Community Drive.
DART officials have given few details on exactly what happened, but video shows the bumper and hood of the officer’s squad car was badly damaged.
Officers with the Dallas Police Department went to the scene to help with the investigation. CBS 11 News crews at the scene witnessed a man being given a field sobriety test before being handcuffed and arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI).
A DART spokesperson confirmed that the officer was taken to a local hospital, but gave no information on that person’s condition.
