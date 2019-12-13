PAWTUCKET, R.I. (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – After already melting hearts around the world, Baby Yoda toys and collectible figures by Hasbro are now available for purchase.
The toymaker is offering figurines of the cutest alien in the galaxy starting at $9.99.
But keep in mind the toys are only available for pre-order — they won’t actually ship until May.
Baby Yoda apparel is already available from some retailers, but figurines had not yet been officially released. Now, that’s changing, with the introduction of Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures and collectibles.
There’s even one that includes Baby Yoda’s iconic broth bowl.
Baby Yoda has quickly become one of the most popular figures of 2019, after the character appeared on Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” which debuted in November.
