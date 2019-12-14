Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that ended fatally early Saturday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 14, witnesses saw a vehicle cross lanes of traffic and collide with a concrete wall in the 3700 block of S. Belt Line Road.
The driver — identified as 32-year-old Anthony Poole — was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
No other vehicles were involved and there were no other injuries.
Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.
