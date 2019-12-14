Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Luka Doncic left the Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat game early after spraining his right ankle while driving to the basket.
The reigning rookie of the year’s right foot landed on Heat guard Kendrick Nunn’s foot less than two minutes into the game.
Doncic lost control of the ball and limped off the court before going down behind the basket. He got up a short time later but went straight to the locker room.
The team says he is questionable to return.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.