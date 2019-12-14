  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 2-alarm fire broke out at Globe Life Field in Arlington Saturday afternoon, causing smoke to rise from the top of the Rangers new $1.1 billion home.

Credit: Sam Walker

Around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, the Arlington Fire Department located and contained the fire in the upper sections of the stadium in 37 minutes.

Officials said there are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

CBS 11’s Jack Fink spoke to a painter at the field who said a spark from welding landed on some wood and cardboard debris, which quickly ignited.

It is unknown at this time if the fire will have any impact on the stadium’s grand opening in March.

