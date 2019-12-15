ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys got their first win over a team with a winning record this season. And it was a dominant one.

The Cowboys took over the game on offense, defense and even special teams as they got a commanding 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Cowboys were coming off a three-game losing streak and a 6-7 record but playoff hopes were still very much alive. Now that they’re 7-7, they will look to build off Sunday’s win and continue their playoff push next week.

On offense, Dallas was led by Dak Prescott and running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Prescott threw for 212 yards and touchdowns to Jason Witten and Tavon Austin.

Austin’s touchdown catch was from 59 yards out and it was his first of the season.

Elliott finished with 24 carries for 117 yards and two scores in the red zone. This was his first game with over 100 yards rushing since Nov. 4 against the New York Giants.

Rookie Pollard finished with 131 yards and a 44-yard touchdown to keep the Cowboys commanding lead with under three minutes left.

The defense also led the charge by holding the Rams to seven points for most of the game. Los Angeles scored their last two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.

Veteran linebacker Sean Lee returned to form as he had four tackles, a sack and a big interception right before the second half.

Newly signed kicker Kai Forbath also had an impressive debut as he went 3-3 on his field goal attempts and 5-5 on extra points. He replaced the struggling Brett Maher last week.

The Cowboys will now head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles for a spot in the playoffs. Both teams enter that matchup with a 7-7 record.