HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The FBI is trying to determine if three separate mercury spills in west Houston were intentional.

Houston officials said dozens of people were decontaminated as a precaution after trace amounts of mercury were spilled at three locations in the city Sunday afternoon.

A pregnant woman was also taken to the hospital, where her and the baby’s condition are unknown at this time.

Fire Chief Sam Pena said at a news conference Sunday evening that the situation was under control and that crews were still cleaning up the spills.

