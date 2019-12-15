Comments
HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The FBI is trying to determine if three separate mercury spills in west Houston were intentional.
Houston officials said dozens of people were decontaminated as a precaution after trace amounts of mercury were spilled at three locations in the city Sunday afternoon.
A pregnant woman was also taken to the hospital, where her and the baby’s condition are unknown at this time.
Fire Chief Sam Pena said at a news conference Sunday evening that the situation was under control and that crews were still cleaning up the spills.
