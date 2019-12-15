ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It appears the Dallas Cowboys have found their kicker as they continue their playoff push.
Newly signed Kai Forbath made is debut for the Cowboys on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after the team let go of struggling kicker Brett Maher.
And it was a perfect debut.
Forbath was 3-3 on field goals — two from 42 and one from 50 yards. He also made all five extra points as the Cowboys blew out the Rams at AT&T Stadium, 44-21.
His one blunder of the game came on his first kickoff when he kicked the ball out of bounds, giving the Rams great field position.
It was a welcome sight for fans as they saw the previous kicker, Maher, become inconsistent throughout an already topsy-turvy season. In his last two games, Maher was 1-4 on his field goal attempts.
The Cowboys will look to keep a consistent kicking game as they head to Philadelphia with playoff hopes on the line.
