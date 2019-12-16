  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department caught two grinches who stole multiple porch packages last week.

Around noon on Dec. 12, police received a call regarding a theft in progress at Mapleridge Drive and Ferndale Road in Lake Highlands. The caller reported that he had just witnessed a package being taken from his porch.

The witness followed both suspects — identified as 33-year-old Amanda King Brown and 29-year-old Hassan Suileman — from afar and saw them take another package from a different home.

Amanda King Brown and Hassan Suileman (Dallas Police Department)

When officers arrived, they were able to detain both King and Suileman and took them into custody for multiple thefts.

Through the investigation, officers found a total of 14 packages that the two had taken from nine different homes.

Police said all packages were returned to their rightful owners.

Currently, both King and Suileman are in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $5,500 collective bond.

