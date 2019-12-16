Sugar Bowl Preview: Will The Magical Season Continue For #7 Baylor?KTVT's Keith Russell breaks down the Allstate Sugar Bowl matchup between the #7 Baylor Bears and #5 Georgia Bulldogs. He explains why he thinks Matt Rhule and the Bears will come out on top in New Orleans. Katie Johnston reports.

31 minutes ago

Boca Raton Bowl Preview: FAU At Home Too Much To Overcome For SMU?KTVT's Keith Russell breaks down the Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl matchup between Florida Atlantic and SMU. He explains why he believes the Owls have a big advantage playing in front of their home crowd and how it will affect this game. Katie Johnston reports.

32 minutes ago

Alamo Bowl Preview: Can Texas Salvage Season With Win Over #11 Utah?KTVT sports anchor Keith Russell breaks down the Valero Alamo Bowl matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Utah Utes. He explains why he believes the Longhorns will 'go out with a whimper.' Katie Johnston reports.

33 minutes ago