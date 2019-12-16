MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A delivery driver for FedEx left a path of destruction rather than packages at the home of a McKinney resident this weekend.

It was Sunday afternoon when new homeowner Sankar Arumugam heard a loud crash outside his house on the 9800 block of Meadow Rue Drive.

“We were taking pictures for paint,” Arumugam said. “It’s my first house… I was looking forward to moving as quickly as possible to celebrate Christmas here.”

After hearing the loud crash, he quickly turned from the walls to the scene unfolding outside his back window.

“First I was scared. I had no idea what was going on,” Arumugam said.

A FedEx delivery truck not only plowed through his fence — causing extensive damage — but the driver of the truck left the scene.

But Arumugam’s camera kept recording.

“What he did was really bad. He not only caused damage, he fled the scene and he thought he would get away with it,” he said.

Arumugam shortly called McKinney Police, who are now investigating along with FedEx.

FedEx released the following statement:

“The behavior depicted in this video is inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground expects from its service providers. Safety is our top priority, and we are grateful that no one was injured as a result of this incident. We offer our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by this situation and are in direct contact with the homeowner to resolve this matter.”

Since the crash, Arumugam has again spotted the truck that rolled into his backyard.

This time, he decided to approach it. But the man behind the wheel was replacing the other driver — who has since been fired.

The new driver apologized to Arumugam for what happened, but the new homeowner said he wants more than an apology.

“There’s no reason to cause something like this damage or accident and then run away from the scene,” he said. “If you’re stressed, you make a mistake… own up to it.”

Arumugam expects FedEx to pay for a new fence and repairs to his sprinkler system.