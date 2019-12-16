ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Fire Department says this weekend’s 2-alarm fire at Globe Life Field sparked from welding equipment won’t delay its March opening.
Over the weekend, a painter also told CBS 11 News that the spark landed on some wood and cardboard debris, which quickly ignited.
The fire happened on a sub-floor, about 100 feet up near the fifth floor of the Rangers new $1.1 billion home.
Around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, firefighters located and contained the fire in the upper sections of the stadium in 37 minutes.
Manhattan Construction Company Vice President Greg McClure said in a statement that initial assessments indicate 2,000 square feet of roof area was damaged.
Workers will remove the damaged part of the roof, which will then be inspected and replaced.
Officials said there were no reported injuries.
