HONOLULU, Hawaii (CBSDFW.COM) — The family of a U.S. Navy sailor who shot three civilian workers at the Pearl Harbor military base before killing himself is offering condolences to the victim’s families Monday.

On Dec. 4, Gabriel Antonio Romero of San Antonio opened fire — killing 49-year-old Roldan Agustin, 30-year-old Vincent Kapoi Jr. and wounding 36-year-old Roger Nakamine.

In a statement released by Phil Meyer, the Romero family’s attorney, it was said that the family is struggling to understand the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting.

To the victims and their families whose lives have been shattered by this tragedy: the family has no words that can adequately convey their profound grief and sadness for the losses you have suffered. The Family knows none of their words can replace your lost loved ones or assuage your pain but hopes that you may find strength and solace over the coming months and years. They grieve with you and hope you know that they wish you peace.