



– A student at Texas State University in San Marcos is suing after a fraternity attack caught on camera.

The video captures the frantic screams of student Nikolas Panagiotopoulos the moment he says a group of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity brothers started attacking him.

The attorney representing Panagiotopoulos says the October incident landed his client in the hospital and unable to attend class for weeks.

“Head injuries, spinal injuries, still trying to recover,” said attorney Jay Harvey. “He’s had to take a couple of incompletes as a result of this attack.”

Panagiotopoulos is now suing the local and national chapters of Pi Kappa Phi and three fraternity members, alleging the organization has a history of encouraging the consumption and overconsumption of alcohol, hazing and violence.

The suit claims the 22-year-old business student was taunted and harassed as he and a friend walked past a house operated by the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity’s Eta Rho chapter.

The plaintiff is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

In 2017, all Greek life at Texas State University was suspended after a new member of Phi Kappa Psi was found dead after an event. The ban has since been lifted.

In October, the University of Texas at Austin chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity was shut down for four years after an alleged hazing. A UT investigation found that during the 2018-19 school year fraternity pledges were shot with air soft guns and forced to eat cat food and spicy soup made with ghost chili peppers.