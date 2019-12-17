DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The former top law enforcement official for the Mexican government was back in a Dallas federal courtroom on Tuesday.
Genero Garcia Luna is facing federal charges for allegedly accepting millions of dollars in bribes from the cartel.
The feds asked a judge to deny bond and the judge did just that.
The hearing, inside a packed courtroom with international news media watching, took less than ten minutes as Garcia Luna waived his right to a detention hearing.
He will remain in custody of U.S. Marshals in Dallas until he goes to trial in New York.
Garcia Luna, 51, ran Mexico’s federal police from 2006 to 2012 before he relocated to the United States.
Last week, he was arrested in Dallas on charges of drug trafficking conspiracy.
He’s accused of taking bribes from drug cartel kingpin El Chapo, in exchange for proving protection to the cartel.
According to the federal indictment, on two occasions the cartel handed Garcia Luna briefcases containing millions of dollars.