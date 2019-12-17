REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (CBSDFW.COM) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Fairfield Area Humane Society and Fairfield County Dog Warden, filed 21 charges against Stacy Elliott, a.k.a. Stacy El-Muhammad, in connection to a serval found loose.
On October 13, 2019, neighbors reported the serval attacked a family dog.
A responding sheriff’s deputy shot and killed the animal.
Investigators with ODA and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the property as part of the investigation.
El-Muhammad told authorities he was keeping the serval, but wasn’t the owner.
Investigators said they used the animal’s microchip and determined the animal had been sold to El-Muhammad, who does not hold the required permit to own a serval in Ohio.
ODA filed nine charges against El-Muhammad:
• Failure to notify of dangerous wild animal (DWA) escape
• Falsification
• Obstruction of official business
• Allowing DWA to escape
• Failure to notify law enforcement of DWA escape
• Failure to have DWA signage at property entrance
• Possession of a DWA
• Failure to obtain DWA permit
• Failure to have DWA signage on cage
Of those, eight charges are first-degree misdemeanors.
El-Muhammad is also facing 12 other charges, brought by the other agencies involved.
A first-degree misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1000 fine.