



– Irving Police said the 83-year-old grandmother who was found murdered in her home last Thursday, was killed by a cable installer.

Roy Holden, Jr. has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

Holden, Jr. worked for Spectrum, but was off duty at the time of the crime and has since been terminated.

A Spectrum spokesperson released the following statement on the matter.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the victim and her family and friends. We are actively working with Irving police as they conduct their investigation.”

On Thursday, December 12 around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 3000 block of E. Cortez Court, where they found the victim, Betty Thomas, deceased.

Investigators later connected Holden Jr. to the murder and arrested him Friday.

A motive is unclear at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.