DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dalworthington Gardens are looking for two suspects who terrorized and robbed a couple in their home Monday evening.
Police said two males wearing masks forced their way into the couple’s home on Gardenia Drive at around 5:45 p.m. in the suburb of Arlington.
According to police, the suspects allegedly tied up a woman and then struck her husband over the head with a baseball bat before tying him up, as well.
Police said the suspects then robbed the couple and ran away.
Investigators are looking into the robbery and do not have any suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 682.330.7408.