GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the four teenagers arrested after a gun was found at Grapevine High School on Friday wasn’t a student at the school and was able to get into the building through a door that was propped open, district officials said Monday.

The incident began Friday afternoon after students reported seeing a picture on social media of a person with a gun in his waistband in the school’s cafeteria. The school was placed on lockdown and a loaded pistol was eventually found inside a backpack, officials said.

Two 17-year-old males, later identified as Tavian Price and Christopher Bishop, and two juveniles were arrested during the incident.

Charges against Price include criminal trespass, theft of firearm and making a terroristic threat. Bishop was charged with terroristic threat and possession of a controlled substance. It’s currently unknown what charges were brought against the juveniles.

In an update Monday, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Superintendent Robin Ryan said one of the teenagers involved wasn’t a student at the high school. This later appeared to be Price due to the criminal trespass charge.

According to Ryan, Price was able to get into the building through a cafeteria door that was propped open by another student using a rug. She did not say which student aided in the trespass.

It’s still unclear whether or not the teenagers were planning to cause harm as the investigation continues.

“I want to praise the students and staff at Grapevine High School. We conduct emergency drills frequently, and it was evident in the way that our Mustangs responded on Friday,” Ryan said in a letter to the district. “… We are grateful for the numerous students who saw something and said something, as well as the staff members whose coordinated efforts helped locate and apprehend the suspects.”

Officials are also investigating why sensors on the cafeteria door didn’t alert faculty.