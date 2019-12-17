WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Midlothian, Texas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison without parole, after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Paul Jon Flanigan, 37, took the 12-year-old victim, the daughter of a former girlfriend, to Planned Parenthood in Dallas in an attempt to get an abortion in November 2018.
Planned Parenthood notified law enforcement and an investigation began.
The child was forensically interviewed and she said Flanigan had sex with her.
The molestation began when she was 11 and continued up until Flanigan found out she was pregnant.
The sexual acts occurred in both Dallas and Ellis counties.
In February of 2019, the child gave birth and DNA results confirmed Flanigan was the father of the victim’s baby.
“Paul Flanigan stole the innocence of a child,” said Assistant County and District Attorney Habon Mohamed, who prosecuted the case. “Flanigan will serve a just punishment for his perverse actions,” Mohamed added.