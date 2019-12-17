RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas Democrats gathered Tuesday evening to urge House members to impeach President Donald Trump.

At a “Nobody Is Above The Law” rally, a vocal group held up signs urging drivers to honk their horns if they supported removing the president from office.

They assembled at the corner of Central Expressway and Main Street in Richardson outside of a building where Democratic Congressman Colin Allred has his office.

Allred announced last Friday he will vote to impeach President Trump.

His district remains hotly contested, and Liz Wally, an organizer of this event, said they want him to know they have his back. “It is a risk for him politically. But he believes in it and we believe in him.”

Wally and other Democrats say President Trump abused his authority during the July 25 call he had with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, asking him to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The Democrats back the two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Wally said, “Reluctantly, sadly, solemnly, we have to do this.”

On Tuesday evening, another group of Democrats stood outside the offices of Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger of Fort Worth.

Another was planned outside the Carrollton office of Republican Congressman Kenny Marchant, who’s retiring next year.

Davin Bernstein, President of the Coppell Republican Club, opposes impeachment.

“If you read what are the articles of impeachment are, they’re very vague,” Bernstein said.

He said Democrats made a very weak case against the President.

Bernstein backs the president’s assertion that he sought to root out corruption in the Ukraine. “This president is sometimes not smooth, and not polite but to impeach a president for managing the foreign policy of this country is incredibly disturbing to me.”

Some Constitutional law scholars have argued that the Democrats’ articles of impeachment against President Trump don’t satisfy the criteria for impeachment laid out in the Constitution.

But Dale Carpenter, a Constitutional Law Professor at SMU said, “High crimes and misdemeanors in the constitution doesn’t actually, necessarily mean that a statutory crime has been committed. Instead, it can mean things like abuse of power and broader offenses.”

There are also differences over whether there’s enough evidence to impeach the president.

After the House votes Wednesday, Mr. Trump is expected to become the third president to be impeached.

The process will then move to the Senate for a trial, where Republicans control the process and the majority, and will be unlikely to remove President Trump from office.