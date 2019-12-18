  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:26k, Apartments, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co, Crane, Crane Collapse, Dallas, Downtown Dallas, Elan City Lights, fine, North Texas, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Summer


DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A federal agency has levied a fine of about $26,000 against the company that owns the crane that crashed through an apartment building near downtown Dallas this summer.

The June 9 collapse killed one and displaced hundreds of residents at the Elan City Lights complex.

(Credit: Chopper 11)

The Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday that the citation issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration against Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. doesn’t explain the cause of the collapse during a windstorm.

Randy Smith, the corporate counsel for Bigge, has said the company will appeal OSHA’s citations.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply