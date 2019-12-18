Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A federal agency has levied a fine of about $26,000 against the company that owns the crane that crashed through an apartment building near downtown Dallas this summer.
The June 9 collapse killed one and displaced hundreds of residents at the Elan City Lights complex.
The Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday that the citation issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration against Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. doesn’t explain the cause of the collapse during a windstorm.
Randy Smith, the corporate counsel for Bigge, has said the company will appeal OSHA’s citations.
