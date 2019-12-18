HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Hurst police are searching for an elderly woman who they say tried abducting a 1-year-old child inside a Target Tuesday afternoon.
Just after 3 p.m. Dec. 17, police responded to the Target on Precinct Line Road in reference to an attempted child abduction.
During officers initial investigation, they found that an unknown woman approached a couple’s shopping cart with a child inside and walked away with it while the parents were shopping.
Police described the suspect as a white woman, believed to be 55-70 years old, with blonde hair. She was seen wearing a navy blue shirt with circular designs, a royal blue jacket, blue jeans and light-colored sneakers.
She was driving a white 2007-2014 GMC Yukon Denali.
Target employees were shortly notified of the missing child and began a search. The child was found approximately four minutes later — still inside the store — after the suspect abandoned the cart and left the store.
A second person of interest — described as a white male, approximately 25-35 years old, with an unshaven beard — is also being sought. He was wearing a Carharrt yellow jacket, blue jeans, tan boots, a dark ball cap and sunglasses with blue-tinted lenses.
He was seen leaving in a two-toned Chevrolet Silverado with a dark rear bumper and a black Chevrolet bow-tie logo on the front grill.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7146.