ARGYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The North Texas town of Argyle will start the new year with a new police chief.
Argyle’s Mayor Donald Moser announced on Wednesday, Emmitt Jackson will be the town’s top cop effective January 2, 2020.
He is currently the chief of police for the City of Keene, Texas, a position he has held since 2017.
Jackson, who has 17 years of law enforcement experience, began his career with the city of Dallas in 2002, and rose through the ranks to the position of lieutenant, which he held from 2013-2017.
Jackson holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Lamar University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas, and is a graduate of the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas at Sam Houston State University.
Strategic Government Resources, an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, help recruit a pool of 76 applicants from 14 states.
Mayor Moser said, “We know that Argyle is a wonderful community, and we were pleased with the exceptional group of candidates who applied for the position.” Moser said, “Chief Jackson is an engaging leader who has the depth and breadth of experience we are looking for. He is the ideal choice to lead our police department with integrity and vision, and we are excited to welcome him as our new Police Chief.”
Argyle is approximately 30 miles north of Fort Worth.