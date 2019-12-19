Comments
(CBS 11) – Doris Day (1922-2019) was an actress, singer and animal welfare activist.
Her career stretched 50 years from 1939-1989, from starring in motion pictures, appearing on radio and TV, recording artist and actress.
Her son, Terry Melcher (1942-2004) was a popular record producer, who was a member of the 60s rock band The Rip Chords (“Hey Little Cobra”) and produced many albums/songs for Paul Revere & The Raiders for CBS Records.
Today’s holiday song is performed by her: “Winter Wonderland,” written by Dick Smith and Felix Bernard.
Day sang this song in two theatrical movies from Warner Brothers: “On Moonlight Bay” (1951) and “By The Light Of The Silvery Moon” (1953 with actor Gordon MacRae in both movies.
Enjoy!!