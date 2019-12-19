By Ken Foote
(CBS 11) – Doris Day (1922-2019) was an actress, singer and animal welfare activist.

Her career stretched 50 years from 1939-1989, from starring in motion pictures, appearing on radio and TV, recording artist and actress.

Portrait of American movie and television star, singer, and a friend to all the animals Doris Day as she wears a flower brooch, circa 1966. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Her son, Terry Melcher (1942-2004) was a popular record producer, who was a member of the 60s rock band The Rip Chords (“Hey Little Cobra”) and produced many albums/songs for Paul Revere & The Raiders for CBS Records.

Today’s holiday song is performed by her: “Winter Wonderland,” written by Dick Smith and Felix Bernard.

Day sang this song in two theatrical movies from Warner Brothers: “On Moonlight Bay” (1951) and “By The Light Of The Silvery Moon” (1953 with actor Gordon MacRae in both movies.

Enjoy!!

 

