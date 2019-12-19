Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot while being robbed at a North Dallas apartment complex late Wednesday evening, police said.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 13000 block of Emily Road near the High Five interchange.
Police said the victim was getting out of his car at the complex when he was approached by three masked males. According to police, the suspects shot him in the chest as they robbed him.
Police said the suspects were able to get away. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Descriptions of the suspects are not yet available as police continue to investigate.