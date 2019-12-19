McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney residents are rallying around a homeless man who was hit by a car on State Highway 380.
Stephen Currier, 65, is in a McKinney hospital with a broken leg and other injuries.
Daniel Stein found him sitting on the edge of the road and stopped to help.
Stein not only made sure Currier was out of danger, but posted on social media that paramedics had to cut off the only pants the man owned.
It started a fundraising campaign that’s collected clothes and gift cards that will be waiting for the man when he recovers.
Stein works as a fitness trainer for people with special needs and said that’s what inspired him to help.
“That was one of the reasons I was drawn to this homeless man,” said Stein. “He reminds me a lot of my clients. Before they get serviced, they’re not doing well. They don’t have abundant life. They’re depressed or sad.”
The driver of the car that hit the homeless man received a citation for driving without a license.