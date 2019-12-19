



A Listeria outbreak that’s linked to packaged hard-boiled eggs has led to illnesses in multiple states and at least one death in Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. Retailers and consumers are warned not to serve, sell, use or consume the products.

The peeled eggs were packaged in plastic pails by Almark Foods in Gainesville, Georgia, according to the CDC, which is investigating along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They were sold nationwide to food service operators, so consumers likely would find them in a store or a restaurant, the CDC said.

The product has not been recalled.

Four of seven people who reported infections across five states have been hospitalized, and one death was reported in Texas, the CDC said. Those affected also were in Florida, Maine, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. The cases date from April 2017 to November 12. It’s unclear when or where the death in Texas occurred.

The CDC released a nationwide alert on Wednesday about the outbreak. Almark Foods hard-boiled eggs sold directly to consumers and those hard-boiled at stores or restaurants are not included in the alert.

Symptoms of Listeria infection include fever, flu-like symptoms such as fatigue and muscle aches, as well as headaches, confusion, and balance loss.

Listeria infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn, the CDC warned.

People with the infection usually report symptoms one to four weeks after consuming the infected food, the agency says.

