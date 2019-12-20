



– The Dallas Police Department confirmed Friday, December 20, the city has recorded 200 homicides in 2019.

The Department said Chief Renee Hall and the command staff are “actively working to complete the violent crime reduction plan requested by Mayor Eric Johnson.”

The final version will be presented at the next public safety meeting scheduled for Monday, January 13, 2020.

Dallas Police said there have been 210 total homicides in 2019 with 200 murders and ten that appear to be “justifiable homicides.”

The grand jury will make a final determination on those homicides considered justifiable.

In 190 of the cases, the crimes and deaths both happened in 2019.

In ten of the cases, the violent act happened in the prior year or years that resulted in deaths this year.

Earlier this month, Mayor Johnson wrote a letter to City Manager T.C. Broadnax saying, “The level of violent crime we have seen through eleven months of 2019 is patently unacceptable.”

He said it’s his expectation that city staff and police work toward making Dallas safer and to do so, he’s requesting the police department to produce a plan to reduce violent crime.

The next day, Broadnax released the following statement on the matter:

As the City Manager, I share the community’s concern and frustration about the rising crime rate. Chief Hall and the Dallas Police Department have implemented some important initiatives to fight these trends, but I don’t believe that it has been organized into a comprehensive citywide plan.

I will be working with the Chief to develop a crime reduction plan that we all can understand and embrace. I look forward to presenting this comprehensive plan and working with the Mayor, the City Council, and the Chief to ensure it will be a blueprint to drive change and make Dallas a model city for fighting crime.