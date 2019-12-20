



After the first car crash sent a pickup truck barreling into his Fort Worth home, Cameron Grisko chalked it up to some bad luck.

But then, ten days later, it happened again – another crash at the intersection E Allen Avenue and New York Avenue resulted in a car slamming into his home.

And if that’s where it ended, Grisko said he could possibly chalk it up to an unfortunate coincidence.

But then a few days later, it happened again.

“That’s when we knew we had a pretty big problem,” said the Fort Worth homeowner.

In the past twelve months, there have been 10 crashes at the residential intersection of E Allen Avenue and New York Avenue in Fort Worth’s Hillside Morningside neighborhood.

“We thought at that point it was not just luck anymore,” Grisko said. “We needed to step back and figure out why these crashes were happening.”

Nearly all the crashes were the result of a driver running the stop sign on New York Avenue. There are no stop signs for drivers traveling on E Allen.

Grisko sent the City of Fort Worth an email, requesting a traffic light be installed at the intersection.

Tanya Brooks, the city’s assistant director of traffic management, said this year the city has received more than 11,000 traffic requests – many of them very similar to Grisko’s request for a traffic light.

Brooks said the requests are helpful. Without them, she said, the city is often unaware of the problems.

“Many times until we are able to really pull our traffic crashes and pull that data, we’re not aware of it until the citizens give us a call and make us aware of it,” Brooks explained.

Within days of receiving Grisko’s request, the city conducted a preliminary traffic warrant. This involves pulling crash reports, seeing what investigators say are the causes and then having engineers suggest a solution.

Less than a month after Grisko contacted the city, new LED stop signs went up at the intersection. The city said it hopes the new signs with increase the visibility of the stop signs and reduce the number red light runners.

Grisko did not get the traffic light he was hoping for, but he did get an added safety feature along with city’s attention.

The city said the project for the new LED signs along with additional advance warning signs will cost around $6,000. A traffic light at the intersection would cost at least ten times as much, according to the city.

Here’s what North Texas cities say is the best way to request a traffic light:

Fort Worth: The best way to request a traffic light or some other traffic warning sign is to make that request through the city’s MyFortWorth app.

Dallas: One can make a request for traffic signals using the city’s 311 app.

Arlington: Stop signs and signals can be requested from the City of Arlington a number of ways. The preferred method is through the City’s Ask Arlington app; however, we accept emails and phone calls. The links to the Ask Arlington App are on this city webpage and the website for Ask Arlington is: Ask Arlington. If someone only has access to a phone or email and cannot use the Ask Arlington App/website, they can call (817) 459-6550 or email publicworks@arlingtontx.gov.

Frisco: To request a stop sign or traffic light call 972-292-5400 and ask to speak with traffic engineer or make requests through myFrisco app. App also accessible via website under Communications.

Garland: If residents have a concern or request they can email transport@garlandtx.gov – include as much detail about the specific concern as possible. They can also call our transportation dpt. at 972-205-2430.

Grand Prairie: Transportation Services usually receives request via City website, My GPTX App, phone call to 972-237-8139 or email to Transportation Services at transportation@gptx.org. The request for traffic signal or stop sign will start a traffic study to determine if it is warranted.

Irving: Residents can submit these requests to our Traffic and Transportation Department through an online form. It’s found under the “I Want To…” section of our website.

McKinney: If a citizen has a request about any type of traffic control device (including traffic signals or stop signs), they can contact the Engineering Department at 972-547-7475. They can also contact our Traffic Engineers at Contact-Traffic@mckinneytexas.org.

Mesquite: For those citizens submitting the request, they may call our Public Works Department at 972-216-6278.

Plano: Requesting a new signal or stop sign can be done through Plano’s online portal.