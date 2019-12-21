  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MINERAL WELLS (CBSDFW.COM) — One woman has died and six people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Wise County Saturday morning.

At approximately 9:39 a.m. Dec. 21, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 730 near County Road 4181.

During their investigation, troopers indicated that a 2007 Cadillac Escalade — driven by 20-year-old Alexander Nieto — was traveling south on FM 730, when he went too fast to negotiate a curve with wet roads.

The Escalade began to skid sideways and crossed into the northbound lane when it was struck by a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup.

Nieto and a 14-year-old girl were transported to Medical City Hospital in Denton, where Nieto sustained serious injuries and the 14 year old sustained non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger in the Escalade — 47-year-old Manuela H. Pedroza — was killed.

The driver of the Ford, Calvin C. Loftice, 37, along with 31-year-old Cori Loftice, were transported to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth where they both have critical injuries.

Two children inside the Ford, ages 5 and 2, were also transported to area hospitals in unknown conditions.

This is an ongoing investigation.

