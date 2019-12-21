DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of 20-year-old Quincy Wyatt, whose burned body was found in a Dallas field almost two weeks ago.
Nineteen-year-old Alberto Julian Lopez was arrested and charged with murder Friday, Dec. 20, after he confessed his role in Wyatt’s death to Dallas police officers.
Wyatt’s body was discovered by a passerby in the 8100 block of Mayforge Drive near I-45 Dec. 10. His body was inside a tarp that had been set on fire.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner later determined the teen’s death was a homicide.
Teilor Johnson, 19, and LaKevain Grant, 20, were also arrested for the murder.
According to the arrest warrant, Johnson and Grant were accused of holding a female witness at gunpoint while Wyatt was kidnapped.
Lopez is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond, while Johnson and Grant are each being held on a $600,000 bond.