DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of 20-year-old Quincy Wyatt, whose burned body was found in a Dallas field almost two weeks ago.

Nineteen-year-old Alberto Julian Lopez was arrested and charged with murder Friday, Dec. 20, after he confessed his role in Wyatt’s death to Dallas police officers.

Alberto Julian Lopez (Dallas County Jail)

Wyatt’s body was discovered by a passerby in the 8100 block of Mayforge Drive near I-45 Dec. 10. His body was inside a tarp that had been set on fire.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner later determined the teen’s death was a homicide.

Teilor Johnson, 19, and LaKevain Grant, 20, were also arrested for the murder.

LaKevian Grant and Teilor Johnson (Dallas County Jail)

According to the arrest warrant, Johnson and Grant were accused of holding a female witness at gunpoint while Wyatt was kidnapped.

Lopez is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond, while Johnson and Grant are each being held on a $600,000 bond.

