MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man has died three days after a drunk driver crashed into him — causing a multi-vehicle crash in Parker County Tuesday night.
Around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigated a multi-vehicle crash on IH-20 near Ranch House Road.
During the investigation, troopers determined a 2019 Ford F350 pickup — driven by 26-year-old Juan Antonio Sauceda — was traveling west on IH-20 when traffic slowed down due to construction.
Sauceda failed to control his speed and struck a 2018 Infinity. The collision pushed the Infinity into the rear of a 2016 Nissan and caused the Nissan to strike a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban.
The Infinity driver, Patricia Lane Ferreiro, 61 and passenger Kevin Lane Ferreiro, 23, were transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with critical injuries. Ferreiro later died from his injuries at 2 p.m. Dec. 20.
Allyse A. Bowman, 27, was driving the Nissan and was also taken to a local hospital for observation.
Sauceda was arrested for two counts of intoxication assault and was transported to the Parker County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
This is an ongoing investigation.