Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A drunk driver was arrested after crashing into a Fort Worth chicken restaurant Saturday night.
Right around midnight, police were flagged down for an accident where a vehicle drove into a building. The building — Lisa’s Chicken — sustained structural damage and one individual sustained minor injuries.
A standardized sobriety test was conducted with the driver and that individual — who has not been identified — was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.