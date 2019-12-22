  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A drunk driver was arrested after crashing into a Fort Worth chicken restaurant Saturday night.

Right around midnight, police were flagged down for an accident where a vehicle drove into a building. The building — Lisa’s Chicken — sustained structural damage and one individual sustained minor injuries.

A standardized sobriety test was conducted with the driver and that individual — who has not been identified — was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

