ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Arlington police are investigating after a missing teen’s vehicle was found “under suspicious circumstances,” they said.
Just after 9 a.m. Dec. 19, 19-year-old Evan Lacey’s family reported that he was missing and was last seen leaving their residence in the 1500 block of Wolf Creek Drive around 7 a.m. Tuesday as he was headed to work.
Lacey is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall and around 180-200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and gray sweatpants.
The teen’s vehicle — a blue 2006 Dodge Magnum — was located on Saturday by the Fort Worth Police Department under suspicious circumstances in the 4200 block South Hughes Avenue.
At this time, Arlington police are working collaboratively with the FWPD to determine if a crime has occurred, although there has been no evidence prompting that Lacey was in danger.
Anyone with information on Lacey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Arlington or Fort Worth police. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.