KATY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a dispute over a kid’s haircut ended with gunfire at a Texas barbershop Saturday.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said deputies are looking for the man who shot a barber in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument over the haircut given to the man’s son

The alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey sedan, the sheriff’s office said.

A local news station reported that the barbershop employee was shot three times and is currently in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

