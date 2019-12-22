Comments
KATY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a dispute over a kid’s haircut ended with gunfire at a Texas barbershop Saturday.
The Harris County sheriff’s office said deputies are looking for the man who shot a barber in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument over the haircut given to the man’s son
The alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey sedan, the sheriff’s office said.
A local news station reported that the barbershop employee was shot three times and is currently in stable condition at a nearby hospital.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)