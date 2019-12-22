  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Carson Wentz threw for 319 yards and a touchdown to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

The Cowboys lost their chance to win the NFC East, meanwhile the Eagles can now win the division with a win next week against the Giants.

However, the Dallas-based team — now with a 7-8 record — can still win the East with a win next week against Washington and an Eagles loss to the Giants.

