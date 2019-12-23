CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrolton Police confirm a 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a van Monday afternoon.
Another child was also struck and and taken to the hospital.
It happened on South Josey Lane at Crosby while the children and an adult were approaching a driveway in front of a shopping center.
Police said they were walking on the sidewalk and about to cross the driveway when the driver turned to enter the driveway and hit the children.
Police said in a tweet, the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.
The northbound lanes of Josey are closed at Crosby during the investigation.
