Filed Under:Carrollton Police, Child Killed, child struck, DFW News, driveway, Shopping Center

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrolton Police confirm a 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a van Monday afternoon.

Another child was also struck and and taken to the hospital.

It happened on South Josey Lane at Crosby while the children and an adult were approaching a driveway in front of a shopping center.

Police said they were walking on the sidewalk and about to cross the driveway when the driver turned to enter the driveway and hit the children.

Location where a child was struck by a van and killed in McKinney (Chopper 11)

Police said in a tweet, the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

 

The northbound lanes of Josey are closed at Crosby during the investigation.

This is a developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply