FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys no longer control their own destiny as they hold on to their last bit of hope in making the playoffs.
With the division on the line, the Cowboys fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 17-9, putting them at a 7-8 record and moving them down to second place in the NFC East heading into the final game of the season.
The Dallas offense struggled throughout the game and failed to score a touchdown in a game that would have guaranteed them more football after next Sunday.
Now, the Cowboys must rely on two factors to win the NFC East: a win against the Washington Redskins and an Eagles loss to the New York Giants.
It’s been a topsy-turvey season for a Cowboys team that had high hopes going into the 2019 season and after starting 3-0. The Cowboys’ first win against team with a record over .500 was last week against the Los Angeles, which shocked many as Dallas looked like the team many expected them to be.
With head coach Jason Garrett (and other coaches) on the hot seat, the Cowboys will head into next Sunday’s home matchup needing a win and some help from the Giants if they want any aspirations of winning an under-achieving division for a spot in the postseason.