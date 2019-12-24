CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – On the field, the Dallas Cowboys have come up a little short most of the 2019 season, but off the field, some are giving back generously to the community.
Demarcus Lawrence along with Tyron Crawford, Jaylon Smith and the rest of the Hot Boyz took kids from the Grand Prairie Boys and Girls Club on a shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Cedar Hill on Tuesday.
Lawrence said winning games on the football field is important, but so is impacting youth in a positive way.
“It’s all really about setting an example for our youth,” said Lawrence, the Cowboys 27-year-old defensive end. “So being able to come out here and give toys away to the youth and being able to help spread holiday cheer is also a teachable lesson to them, how you can touch somebody’s spirit by spreading a little holiday cheer.”