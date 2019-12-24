AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The kidnapped baby girl found safe last week after her mother was killed has been reunited with her family, officials said.

Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter, Margot Carey, went missing Dec. 12 from their hometown of Austin. She was last seen dropping off her 6-year-old son at an elementary school.

Authorities found Broussard’s body over a week later near Houston, along with a healthy baby.

Carey was initially taken into the custody of Texas Child Protective Services, but a spokeswoman said she was later reunited with her father Monday night.

The suspect — 33-year-old Magen Fieramusca — was taken into custody after Broussard’s body was found and was later transferred to Travis County late Friday evening.

Sources told KTRK the two women were old friends and that surveillance video at the Austin mother’s apartment complex showed her getting into Fieramusca’s vehicle willingly on Dec. 12.

Austin police said they believe more charges will be filed as the investigation continues. A motive for the kidnapping is still unclear.

The director for Equusearch told KEYE that he was shocked about how “sincere” Fieramusca sounded when she talked to him about Broussard during the search.

“I was just scratching my head trying to figure out how in the world this person could sound so convincing and now being held on kidnapping and (tampering) with corpse charges. I don’t know, I’m still in shock,” Tim Miller said.

Fieramusca’s currently being held on two charges of kidnapping and a charge of tampering with a body. Her bond is set at $600,000.

