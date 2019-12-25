Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Even though school is out for Winter Break, Dallas ISD is making sure students don’t go hungry during that time.
Thursday, Friday and Monday the district is offering free meals to all children through age 18.
It will do the same on Thursday, January 2 and Friday, January 3.
A morning snack is served from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch is from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
For a list of the nearly two dozen locations, CLICK HERE.
DISD does this during Thanksgiving Break and Spring Break as well.