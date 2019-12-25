FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Kaufman County constable is trying to help a Forney family that lost their home in a fire around 1:30 Christmas morning.
Constable Jason Johnson said on Facebook the McIntyre’s home is a total loss and the family of four lost everything.
“They are blessed and know that they are fortunate it was only property lost and not life. They have each other. The family is together,” said Johnson on his Facebook page.
The son and daughter attend Forney High School.
“With a total lost of clothing’s etc. we are asking once again for this Big Heart Community to come forward,” said Johnson.
He shared the following information on clothing sizes needed for the family:
Their son is a small shirt in men, size 28 pants and daughter is a small shirt in women and size 4/6 pants.
Danielle (woman size 11 or men 10), KeJuan (10 1/2 or 11)
Men extra large shirt, 36 pants. Women medium short, size 6 pants.
“They were hesitant to take any donations from people at first but Sgt. Frias reminded them this is what Forney does. Forney takes care of Forney,” said Johnson.
Donation can be dropped off at 14380 Fox Chase in Forney.