Is winter bad for your health? No, but here are some of the more common illnesses you should watch out for.
Flu rates continue to rise this holiday season.
Check out the current numbers from Texas Health and Human Services and learn about the ways you can protect your family this winter.
The incidence of heart attacks rise during the winter.
It’s important to know how colder weather can affect your heart, especially if you have cardiovascular disease.
The holidays can be a stressful time for everyone, but especially for women.
Here are some tips from the CDC for coping with stress this holiday season.
Many of us overindulge over the holidays, but if you are someone with diabetes or heart disease, it’s especially important to watch your diet.
Here are 5 Healthy Eating Tips for the holidays.
Guest Biographies:
All of the physicians and specialists that appeared on today’s program are associates of the Parkland Hospital and/or UT Southwestern Medical Center.
· Sheena Knights, MD is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center. She specializes in infectious diseases.
· James De Lemos, MD is a Professor of Internal Medicine in the Division of Cardiology at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He is also Associate Director of UT Southwestern’s Cardiovascular Fellowship Program.
· Rebecca Corona, PhD is the Lead Psychologist at Parkland Health & Hospital System.
· Rachel Trammell is a Registered Dietitian at Parkland Health & Hospital System.