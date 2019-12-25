WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – First responders who had to work Christmas Day had some holiday cheer delivered.

Behind the Watauga Police Department Christmas morning, drivers lined up, signed up and packed up.

From this distribution point, the Feed A Hero organization dispatched dinners to police officers, firefighters and paramedics on the job on the holiday.

“They sacrifice enough of their time for us, just to take care of us, so for us to be able to do this, and take a little bit out of our day is kind of cool,” said volunteer Jill Williams of Arlington.

That spirit of giving back helped Feed A Hero grow from delivering meals to a single fire station back in 2013, to an expected 6,000 first responders this year.

“It’s thinking about more just police and fire, and you have EMS, ambulance drivers, these people, those people who are in a dark room with a computer just talking to people on the phone all day,” said James Searles of Feed A Hero.

This was the first year communicators were included.

Feed A Hero has a goal of serving every agency in North Texas that wants to participate next Christmas.

The volunteers went out to almost 400 police and fire stations across seven North Texas counties delivering meals.