Comments
HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning the public of the dangers of hoverboards after one started a house fire in Hurst Wednesday.
HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning the public of the dangers of hoverboards after one started a house fire in Hurst Wednesday.
Around 7 p.m. Dec. 25, the Hurst Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2717 Mill Haven Dr., where a single upstairs bedroom was aflame and “considerable smoke damage” was throughout the house.
The cause of the fire was determined to be a hoverboard that had been charging in the bedroom for most of the day. It took the HFD as well as the Colleyville and North Richland Hills Fire Departments around two hours to completely put the fire out.
In recent years, hoverboards have been the subject of many recalls and consumer advisories from the CPSC.
The CPSC recommends the following for consumers who own a hoverboard:
- Assure that your hoverboard is compliant with UL Standard 2272
- Check for recalls at CPSC.gov
- Only charge a hoverboard when you are there to watch it charging
- Have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, outside sleeping areas and inside each bedroom
- Report incidents involving hoverboards overheating, smoking, or starting fires to CPSC at http://www.saferproducts.gov
Anyone who owns a hoverboard is asked to visit the CPSC website to determine if theirs is subject to a recall.